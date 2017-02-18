Friday, February 17 – Brian Wisenden is chair of the Biosciences Department at Minnesota State University Moorhead. Today he reprises for us his recent Science Cafe presentation titled “Sex and Violence: Understanding behavior of the human animal from an evolutionary perspective.” ~~~ Via our studio in Fargo today, Governor Doug Burgum appeared on NPR’s “Hear & Now” show. We share an excerpt as he makes the case for getting the Dakota Access Pipeline protest camp cleaned up. He also comments on the scene in Washington as the new administration takes hold. ~~~ News director Dave Thompson joins us for this week’s news chat. ~~~ Matt Olien reviews “Elle” and “The Lego Batman Movie.”

