Thursday, February 2 – Slow Melt is a new podcast about one of our favorite subjects, chocolate! We hear from chemists and chocolate educators with host, journalist, and author Simran Sethi. Inside Energy reporter Amy Sisk drops by with the latest on the Dakota Access pipeline. ~~~ Chef Tim Rosendahl is here with this week’s food topic, grapefruit. ~~~ Doug and Ashley have our What’s Happening calendar of events.

» View the post.