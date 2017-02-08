Song Stories ~ Giving Hearts Day ~ Clockwerks Clock Repair

Tuesday, February 7 – Song Stories: Music That Shaped Our Identities and Changed Our Lives is a collection of essays written by music professionals and indie artists about specific songs that made an impact their personal lives. Joining us to talk about it is the man behind the project, Kyle Bylin. ~~~ From All Things Considered, astrophysicist Adam Frank clues us on in on the WTF star. That’s short for “Where’s The Flux.” ~~~ We continue our series of Giving Hearts Day to learn more about how the program, now in its 10th year, has changed in that time. J. Patrick Traynor is the executive director the Impact Foundation and the president of the Dakota Medical Foundation. ~~~ Main Street’s Ashley Thornberg explores clock repair with Mark and Dave Schutz, the father and son team behind Clockwerks.

