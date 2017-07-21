Thursday, July 20 – Award-winning songwriter Elisa Korenne has penned a memoir called “Hundred Miles to Nowhere: An Unlikely Love Story.” A finalist in the Next Generation Indie Book Awards, it’s her story of about moving from New York City to rural Minnesota. ~~~ A Plains Folk essay from NDSU history professor Tom Isern called “Heritage Trails.” ~~~ As the nation faces an epidemic of opioid drug abuse after a decade of aggressively prescribing narcotics, doctors are becoming more cautious about giving painkillers to chronic pain patients. Corin Cates-Carney of Montana Public Radio reports. ~~~ Chef Tim Rosendahl of Rosey’s Bistro is here to discuss salmon, cured and smoked. ~~~ Doug and Ashley have our What’s Happening calendar of events.

» View the post.