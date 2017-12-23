Friday, December 22 – On this Friday before Christmas, we revisit a conversation from October with Tim Ternes, the project coordinator for The St. John’s Bible. Nearly 70 hand-calligraphed pages of the bible are on display at Moorhead’s Hjemkomst Center. The St. John’s Bible highlights women, celebrates racial diversity, math, science, and more. ~~~ Native American Night Before Christmas is a book from writer, filmmaker, and photographer Gary Robinson, who runs Tribal Eye Productions. We share a reading. ~~~ We also share excerpts from The Dakota Memories oral history project from the Germans From Russian Heritage Collection. ~~~ Matt Olien reviews the new Star Wars.

» View the post.