Thursday, October 19 – From this week’s Prairie Pulse television show, we hear about “Steamboats in Dakota Territory,” a new book that takes an in-depth look at the boats, trade and cultural and military relations between the United States and the native inhabitants of Dakota Territory. John Harris visits with author Tracy Potter. ~~~ Prairie Public is participating in an oral history project called “Prairie Memories: the Vietnam War Years.” It’s an effort to document how the Vietnam War made an impact on the lives of people in this region. Today we share a few clips from that project. ~~~ Commentary from Bruce Berg: “Untreasuring.” ~~~ Chef Tim Rosendahl of Rosey’s Bistro joins us with a discussion about bacon. ~~~ And we’ll have our What’s Happening calendar of events.

