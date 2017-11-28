Monday, November 27 – With Giving Tuesday coming up, we profile one of the many organizations being supported by voluntary contributions. uCodeGirl founder Betty Gronneberg joins us to talk about the organization’s new STEM mentorship program called “Crack the Code.” 42 girls age 12-18 are currently being mentored by 42 women working in various technology arenas. It’s an exciting program that will culminate in a graduation event in May. ~~~ Meet Devon Manny, a student animator out of Moorhead State who’s up for an Oscar. ~~~ Dr. Dorothy Espelage received the APA Lifetime Achievement Award in Prevention Science and the 2016 APA Award for Distinguished Contributions to Research in Public Policy. She joins South Dakota Public Broadcasting’s Lori Walsh to discuss the long-term impact of bullying, mistakes we make regarding prevention, and what parents can do to be part of the solution. ~~~ It’s that time of year again, for the Mr. Rogers Sweater Drive. Joining us with the details is Christine McClellan, Prairie Public ‎community engagement coordinator.

