Monday, May 1 – Stephen Johnstone is a UND alum. He works for NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in the Intelligence and Space Research Division at the Los Alamos National Laboratory. He’s the featured speaker today as UND concludes this year’s Space Studies Colloquium Series. Johnstone’s talk is titled “Mars Science Laboratory Curiosity Rover and the Road to Human Exploration of the Red Planet: An Operations and Engineering Perspective.” ~~~ Montana will elect a new congressman in a special election later this month. It’s a closely watched election that may offer insights to the nation’s political mood in the early months of the new administration. Montana Public Radio’s Eric Whitney has the story. ~~~ Coal remains an important energy source for North Dakota, and support for emerging technologies to clean up the coal combustion process is growing, not only from environmentalists, but from the coal companies themselves. NPR’s Christopher Joyce reports, in a story from today’s Morning Edition. ~~~ We travel to Jamestown to check out the new Arts Park, which recently received the “Flint Firestarter Award” from Governor Burgum in the category of tourism development. Our guest is the executive director of The Arts Center in Jamestown, Cindy Wish.

