Friday, October 20 – The John R. Justice Student Loan Repayment Program helps ensure that the state has an adequate number of attorneys to serve as public defenders and prosecutors. Here to explain the need, and how the program works, are Aaron Birst, executive director of the North Dakota State’s Attorneys Association; and Janel Schmitz, with the Bank of North Dakota, which administers the program. ~~~ The Heart Springs Community Healing Center offers a music therapy program for these patients and their loved ones. Main Street’s Ashley Thornberg takes us to choir practice with The Tremble Clefs. ~~~ News director Dave Thompson is here with this week’s conversation about the latest headlines. ~~~ Matt Olien reviews “Professor Marston and the Wonder Women.”

