Studying the Plains of New Zealand ~ Chef Rosey on Peas

Thursday, March 23 – Tom Isern and Suzzanne Kelly are back from another trip of historical research in New Zealand, where they’ve been exploring the commonalities and differences between the plains down under and the plains region here in America. We’ll hear about their latest adventures. ~~~ Ann Green is known as “printer to the Province” of Maryland. She was employed in Philadelphia with Benjamin Franklin & Andrew Bradford. Green occasionally advertised the sale of “Choice good Coffee” and “very good Chocolate.” She’s the subject of today’s feature for Women’s History Month. ~~~ Reporter Bram Sable-Smith looks at the potential impact of the Republican health care plan on rural America. This story comes to us from Side Effects Public Media and Harvest Public Media. ~~~ Chef Tim Rosendahl of Rosey’s Bistro is here with a discussion of peas. ~~~ Erik Deatherage joins Doug for our What’s Happening calendar of events.

