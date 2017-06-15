Wednesday, June 14 – Eric Bergeson of Bergeson Nursery in Fertile, Minnesota has authored a new book called “Successful Gardening on the Northern Prairie.” He has a book signing this Thursday at Zandbroz Variety in Fargo, where the book has been flying off the shelves. ~~~ We share an encore conversation with artist Beau Theige. His custom guitars built from an eclectic assortment of materials are currently exhibiting at the Arts Center Gallery in Jamestown. ~~~ Chuck Lura of Dakota College in Bottineau joins us with a Natural North Dakota essay called “Cotton Sedge.” ~~~ More from the Drone Focus 2017 event as we hear about self-driving cars. ~~~ New technology can also create some growing pains as we hear from Harvest Public Media’s Luke Runyon.

