Friday, May 26 – Sean Brotherson, NDSU Extension family science specialist joins us to discuss talking with children about terrorism. Click HERE for more information, including a link to the Extension publication called “Talking to Children About Terrorism.” ~~~ In this week’s Natural North Dakota essay, Chuck Lura shares reflections on snipes. ~~~ News director Dave Thompson joins us for our weekly discussion of the latest news headlines in North Dakota. ~~~ Matt Olien reviews “The Circle.”

