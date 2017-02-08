Taylor Brorby ~ Plains Folk Essay ~ Home on the Range Therapy Ranch ~ Artisan Cheese

Monday, February 6 – Writer Taylor Brorby joins discusses his call-to-action essay, Coming Alive: Action and Civil Disobedience. It’s about our reliance on fossil fuels. ~~~ Historian and essayist Tom Isern shares a Plains Folk essay, Honoring Treaties. ~~~ Giving Hearts Day is an online fundraising program where donations of $10 or more are matched by the Dakota Medical Foundation and other community donors. Today we profile one of the recipient organizations, Home on the Range, a working ranch located in western North Dakota. The facility provides education, therapy, spiritual guidance, and more for victims of trauma. We visit with Development Director Jolene Obrigewitch. ~~~ There’s a boom in locally made artisan cheeses. Harvest Public Media’s Amy Mayer reports.

