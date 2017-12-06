Wednesday, December 6 – In January, American Experience premieres a new documentary on PBS that tells the remarkable story of the 1914 journey by Theodore Roosevelt to chart an unexplored tributary of the Amazon River. Joining us with a preview is John Maggio, the writer, director and producer of Into the Amazon. ~~~ Most of the major poultry producers in the U-S have stopped using antibiotics in chicken feed to protect humans from drug-resistant diseases. In an interview from Harvest Public Media, Maryn McKenna, the author of the new book “Big Chicken,” visits with Steve Kraske about the history of antibiotics in the meat industry. ~~~ On this week’s Prairie Pulse television show, Matt Olien visits with Hukun Abdullahi, recipient of the Fargo-Moorhead Human Relations Award.

» View the post.