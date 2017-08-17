Wednesday, August 16 – After a year of giving out monthly grants of $1,000, we get an update on the Awesome Foundation of Cass Clay from Brandi Malarky. We’ll hear about interesting efforts they’ve funded, how people anywhere can apply for grants, and how you can start an Awesome Foundation in your community. ~~~ High school student Bridget McManamon is on a mission to improve access to tampons, pads, and other menstrual necessities. We hear her speech from this summer’s TEDxFargo. ~~~ Members of the DeMoe family of North Dakota were interviewed by the BBC’s “Afternoon Edition” program on Tuesday, relating their story of a rare form of Alzheimer’s disease inherited by five out of six DeMoe siblings. We share highlights of that conversation as host Nihal Arthanayake visits with Deb and Dean DeMoe, their son Tyler, and Dr. Randall Bateman, distinguished professor of Neurology at Washington University in St. Louis.

