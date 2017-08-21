Monday, August 21 – North Dakota has been chosen for the Bee Integrated Demonstration Project, a study to determine best practices for managing healthy bee colonies. Joining us to explain is Julie Shapiro of the Honey Bee Health Coalition. ~~~ Chuck Lura shares a Natural North Dakota essay titled “Butterflies and Plants.” ~~~ The world’s largest meat company, J-B-S is known for rapidly expanding across the globe, but as Harvest Public Media’s Luke Runyon reports, a series of scandals has hit the meatpacking giant. ~~~ Ashley Thornberg and meteorologist Fred Remer fly to Nebraska to view the eclipse. ~~~ A TEDx Fargo presentation by Mert Iseri.

