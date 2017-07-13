Thursday, July 13 – The Bismarck Tour Company started with Haunted Tours during October and have been added other tours, like a two-day “Germans From Russia,” excursion, which will visit culturally significant towns and historic sites. Here to tell us about this new start-up tourism company is owner Annette Schilling. ~~~ Schools in rural school districts often don’t have the budget or the teachers to offer students all of the courses they’d like to take. As part of our series United And Divided on bridging the urban-rural divide, Harvest Public Media’s Kristofor Husted visited one rural district in Missouri trying to fix that problem. ~~~ A commentary from Bruce Berg titled, “Operation Wheel.” ~~~ Chuck Lura looks to the skies in today’s Natural North Dakota essay as he tells us about the Delta Aquarid and Perseid meteor showers. ~~~ Chef Tim Rosendahl of Rosey’s Bistro is here with this week’s food topic, kombucha. ~~~ Doug and Ashley have our What’s Happening calendar of events.

» View the post.