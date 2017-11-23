Wednesday, November 22 – It wouldn’t be the start of the holiday season without a visit from Tim Kasper of the Blenders. In addition to the new show they’ll be touring, there’s a new CD: “Holy Night,” a collection of ten songs, a blend of new and old favorites. ~~~ A month-long Native American Cultural Celebration has been taking place at Minot State University. One of the featured presenters is English teacher Alex DeCoteau, who presented his thesis, “We are not trying to save the language; the language is trying to save us.” He shares some of his thoughts on keeping the Ojibwe language alive. ~~~ Dan Hendrickson of the Better Business Bureau of North Dakota and Minnesota offers advice on this Cyber Monday, and on tomorrow’s Giving Tuesday. At give.org you can find out if a charity accredited by the BBB. ~~~ Matt Olien joins us to review “Wonder” and to give us a rundown of films now showing for this busy film-going weekend.

