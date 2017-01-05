The Changing Political Wind in the Midwest ~ Chef Rosey on Spaghetti ~ Blizzard Bluegrass at BSC
Thursday, January 5 – We get a Midwestern perspective on the 2016 election from Jon Lauck, adjunct professor of history and political science at the University of South Dakota and the founding president of the Midwest History Association. He visits with Lori Walsh, host of “In the Moment” on the South Dakota Public Broadcasting network about a recent article he wrote called “Trump and the Midwest: The 2016 Presidential Election and the Avenues of Midwestern Historiography.” ~~~ Chef Tim Rosendahl joins us with this week’s food topic, spaghetti. ~~~ Jill Wiese invites you to the Blizzard Bluegrass Weekend coming to Bismarck State College. We’ll also ask Jill about her recent stint serving on an ambulance crew at the Fort Rice Camp during the pipeline protest south of Mandan. ~~~ Erik Deathridge, our operations guru, joins Ashley for our What’s Happening calendar of events.