Friday, July 28 – The DakotaBall Podcast is “an exploration into life in small towns and the phenomena of their dreams of big time, high school basketball.” Joining us is the creator, James Wolner. ~~~ Here to tell us about the grand opening of the Welk Homestead State Historic Site is Diane Rogness, historic sites manager with the State Historical Society of North Dakota. ~~~ Dave Thompson is here with this week’s discussion of the latest news. ~~~ Matt Olien reviews the new summer blockbuster: “Dunkirk.”

