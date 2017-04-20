The Ecology of Inland Waters ~ Natural Gas ~ Remembering the Flood of ’97

Wednesday, April 19 – This year’s Community Lecture organized by the College of Science and Mathematics at NDSU will feature Dr. David Schindler, an internationally recognized limnologist (the study of inland waters) and emeritus Killam Memorial Chair and professor of ecology in the Department of Biological Sciences at the University of Alberta, Edmonton. Tonight’s 7pm lecture at the Fargo theatre is called “Protecting Freshwater Quantity and Quality in the 21st Century.” He joins us with a preview. ~~~The fracking boom has ushered in cheap natural gas prices nationwide. Now, nearly 40 states have adopted or are looking at new legislation to expand natural gas service to rural America. Inside Energy’s Amy Sisk reports from Rugby, North Dakota. ~~~ Remembering the 1997 flood in Grand Forks, with Mike Jacobs and news director Dave Thompson.

