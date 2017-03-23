“The Encampment” a DAPL Documentary ~ Farm Succession Trainings

Wednesday, March 22 – For almost a year, hundreds of people occupied a strip of land along the Missouri River to protest the Dakota Access Pipeline. Today we share a documentary on the issue from Inside Energy and reporter Nicky Ouellet. ~~~ Mary Prince was a Bermudian woman, born into slavery. Her autobiography, The History of Mary Prince (1831) was the first account of the life of a black woman to be published in the United Kingdom. The first-hand description of the brutalities of enslavement was released at a time when slavery was still legal in British Caribbean colonies. ~~~ Farm succession can be a challenge, raising many issues. Here to discuss the issue are Ashley Ueckert (Golden Valley County) and Crystal Schaunaman (McIntosh County), NDSU Extension agents. They’re offering a Farm Succession Coordinator training to help people in position to assist families with the succession process.

