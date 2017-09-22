Friday, September 22 – The GameChanger Ideas Festival gets underway tomorrow in Bismarck. This year’s theme is “In Justice: Rethinking America’s Criminal Justice System.” Joining us with a preview are Kayla Schmidt of the North Dakota Humanities Council, and featured speaker Tom Gash, author of Criminal: The Truth About Why People Do Bad Things.” ~~~ Historian and writer Tom Isern shares a Plains Folk essay titled “Prairie Post Offices.” ~~~ Another excerpt from Vietnam Memories as we hear from David Sherzer of Moorhead. ~~~ Our weekly news chat with Dave Thompson. ~~~ Matt Olien reviews “Mother” starring Jennifer Lawrence.

