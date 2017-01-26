Experiencing the Inauguration and the March ~ Remembering Paul Goble, Storyteller

Monday, January 23 – Lacee Anderson, helped organize events for North Dakotans attending last Friday’s inauguration and she shares her observations of that exciting event. ~~~ Linda Anderson, a Moorhead resident, is one of the thousands of people who traveled to the Women’s March on Washington, the other big event in DC. ~~~ From South Dakota Public Broadcasting, a tribute to South Dakota author/illustrator Paul Goble, Caldecott winner for “The Girl Who Loved Wild Horses.” Goble died on January 5. “In the Moment” host Lori Walsh visits with Dr. Gregory Bryan, author of the new book, “Paul Goble: Storyteller.” Goble is known for revolutionizing children’s literature by telling traditional Native American stories. Dr. Gregory Bryan, is a professor of children’s literature and literacy education at the University of Manitoba.

