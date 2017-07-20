Wednesday, July 19 – It’s that time of year when the demand for donated blood is high and the supply gets tight. Here to discuss the need and other issues involving blood donation is Caroline McGuire of United Blood Services. ~~~ The demand for beef, pork and chicken raised on smaller farms closer to home is growing. Harvest Public Media’s Amy Mayer visits with some Midwest farmers who are exploring how to graze livestock to meet those demands, while still earning a profit. ~~~ Artist Mollie Douthit got her start at UND and has since enjoyed an award-winning career that has taken her to Boston and Ireland. Her work is currently on exhibit at the North Dakota Museum of Art. ~~~ The solar energy industry has had a good decade, but a bad year. Inside Energy’s Dan Boyce reports.

