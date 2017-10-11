Tuesday, October 10 – Prairie Public partnered with Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota to produce a TV documentary on the opioid epidemic. Today we share an interview from this week’s Prairie Pulse television show with Dr. Elizabeth Faust of BCBS as she discusses the problem with host John Harris. “The Opioid Epidemic: Seeking Solutions in North Dakota” premiers October 27th. ~~~ Among the new tax reforms being proposed is the elimination of estate taxes. One of the arguments is that it’s good for farmers. But are farms really affected? Here with some answers is Dr. Neil Harl, the Charles F. Curtiss Distinguished Professor in Agriculture and Emeritus Professor of Economics at Iowa State University.

