The Psychology of Chocolate ~ Poetry Out Loud ~ Natural North Dakota: Snow Buntings

Wednesday, February 1 – With love in the air, why is chocolate a vital staple for Valentine’s Day? Is it a craving, a superstition or something else? We kick off our Short and Sweet membership drive by discussing those questions with Dr. Richard Ferraro, Chester Fritz distinguished professor of psychology at UND. ~~~ Brian Geffre teaches at Shanley in Fargo. He also coaches students participating in the Poetry Out Loud competition. We learn about the competition. ~~~ In this week’s Natural North Dakota, Chuck Lura introduces us to Snow Buntings.

» View the post.