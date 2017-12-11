Dr. Ilona Jerabek, president of PsychTests, joins us to discuss the fascinating results of their study about narcissist personality disorder – a disorder in which a person has an inflated sense of self-importance. ~~~ Mark Trahant weighs in on the soon-to-be vacant senate seat in Minnesota, which will be open following Sen. Al Franken’s resignation. ~~~ The Takeaway is airing a series of reports on the future of both of the United States’ major political parties. Last week we heard from Keith Ellison, deputy chair of the Democratic National Committee. Today we hear from Doug Heye, former communications director for the Republican National Committee. ~~~ In this week’s Natural North Dakota, Chuck Lura discusses beavers.

