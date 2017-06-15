Thursday, June 15 – Employees have a right to expect a safety-minded work environment, but that hasn’t always been the case. The Radium Girls: The Dark Story of America’s Shining Women is a new book from author Kate Moore. It tells the story of women who painted radium onto watches, airplane gauges, and other instruments. The radium slowly poisoned the young women, who had to fight against deceitful companies, sexism, and even their neighbors to get little, if any, compensation for their injuries. ~~~ Tom Isern, NDSU distinguished professor of history, shares a Plains Folk essay titled “Discovering the Martyrs of Walhalla.” ~~~ Chef Tim Rosendahl of Rosey’s Bistro is here to discuss food allergies, an important consideration in the restaurant business. ~~~ Ashley and Bill Thomas have our What’s Happening calendar of events.

