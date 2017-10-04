Tuesday, October 3 – One of the most significant artistic achievements of today is on display, after more than a decade and a half of work. Dozens of pages of The St. John’s Bible are on display at the Hjemkomst Center in Moorhead. Ashley Thornberg visits with the director of the St. John’s Bible project, Tim Ternes; and with Markus Krueger of the Historical and Cultural Society of Clay County. ~~~ Prairie Public is participating in an oral history project called “Prairie Memories: the Vietnam War Years,” an effort to document how the Vietnam War made an impact on the lives of people in this region. Today we share an excerpt as we hear another clip from Jim Winczewski. ~~~ Tory Christie is a scientist by day at NDSU, but on the side she writes children’s books about science, technology and nature. Her latest series follows the life of Curious McCarthy, a little girl who desperately wants to be a scientist. ~~~ Prairie Public teacher ambassador Darcy Bakkegard joins us with news of an upcoming summit for teachers in Jamestown, plus a virtual Professional Learning Community class for educators anywhere in the state.

» View the post.