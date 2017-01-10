The Travels of Reverend Olafur Egilsson ~ EMT Training ~ Wind Energy

Tuesday, January 10 – An Icelandic classic is now available in English. “The Travels of Reverend Olafur Egilsson” tells the story of a corsair raid on Iceland in 1627 that led to the kidnapping of the Reverend, his wife and their two children. They became separated and sold into slavery in Algiers. Not only is it a compelling tale, but a compelling project of translation from old Danish. Our guest is one of the translators, Adam Nichols, an associate professor of English at the University of Maryland. ~~~ In this week’s Prairie Pulse excerpt, we learn about EMT training with Dr. Charles Allen with Bismarck’s St. Alexius hospital. ~~~ North Dakota gets at least 10% of its electricity from wind. Inside Energy looks at a wind farm in the Great Lakes.

