Thursday, September 7 – The annual Theodore Roosevelt Symposium (Sept. 14-15) never fails to attract interesting speakers, and this year the lineup will include Char Miller, the W. M. Keck Professor of Environmental Analysis at Pomona College in Claremont, California. His topic is “Kindred Spirits: The Remarkable Partnership of Theodore Roosevelt and Gifford Pinchot.” Also joining us is symposium moderator Clay Jenkinson. On his way to the symposium in Dickinson, Dr. Miller stops at NDSU on the 13th, where he speaks in Minard Hall at 7:30. ~~~ We share another excerpt from Prairie Public’s newest documentary, Gutes Essen: Good Eating in German-Russian Country. ~~~ Chef Tim Rosendahl of Rosey’s Bistro joins us to discuss one of the world’s most popular foods, chicken. ~~~ Doug and Ashley have our What’s Happening calendar of events

» View the post.