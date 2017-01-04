Wednesday, January 4 – A list of North Dakota’s top ten consumer complaints has been released by the office of the attorney general. Here to discuss those complaints and to offer some advice, is Parrell Grossman, director of the state’s Consumer Protection and Antitrust Division. ~~~ The holidays can be joyful and stressful. Both are triggers for making bad food decisions. We discuss “The Dharma of Food” with Juliet Trnka, the co-owner of Sacred Earth Studio Fargo, where she helps people with nutrition and bodywork. Trnka is offering classes to heal our relationship with food.

