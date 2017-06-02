Friday, June 2 – Sara Otte Coleman is the director of tourism for North Dakota. She’s John Harris’s guest in this excerpt of the Prairie Pulse television show, with a look ahead to this summer’s tourism season. ~~~ North Dakota native Chuck Klosterman’s latest book is titled, “Chuck Klosterman X: A Highly Specific, Defiantly Incomplete History of the Early 21st Century.” It’s a collection of essays about sports, music and pop culture. He visits with John Hockenberry of “The Takeaway.” ~~~ News director Dave Thompson joins us with this week’s discussion of the latest headlines. ~~~ Matt Olien reviews “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” and “Their Finest.”

» View the post.