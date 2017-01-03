Transitioning to Renewables ~ Dave Thompson on the State of the State Address

Tuesday, January 3 – Ralph Cavanagh, is co-director of the energy program at the Natural Resources Defense Council. He co-authored a recent report that says the transition from fossil fuels to clean energy is irrevocably underway. ~~~ Where do renewables like solar energy fit into a conservative political agenda? We continue on the energy theme as Will Stone of KJZZ in Phoenix looks into the issue in this report for Inside Energy. ~~~ Commentary from Bruce Berg: “Great.” ~~~ New governor Doug Burgum presented his State of the State address to North Dakota lawmakers today as the 2017 legislative session got underway. Here to recap the speech and to preview the session is news director Dave Thompson. ~~~ A Plains Folk Essay from Tom Isern: “The Scent of Remembrance.” ~~~ Chuck Lura shares a Natural North Dakota essay on the Quadrantid meteor shower.

