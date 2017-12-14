Thursday, December 14 – Tri Phan, a refugee himself, is set to retire after 27 years as director of Immigration Services at Lutheran Social Services. He reflects on his career with Ashley Thornberg. ~~~ Shoppers will often pay extra for food grown without genetic modifications or synthetic pesticides, but Harvest Public Media’s Kristofor Husted reports, counterfeit organics foods could undermine the whole industry. ~~~ Chuck Lura shares a Natural North Dakota essay, “Russian Olive.” ~~~ Chef Tim Rosendahl of Rosey’s Bistro shares some culinary gift ideas for Christmas. ~~~ Doug and Ashley have our What’s Happening calendar of events.

» View the post.