Friday, April 7 – Some camps teach wilderness survival or bible studies. uCode Girl is offering a summer camp of sorts to teach young girls the art and science of coding. Campers learn how to build an app, and make a robot. We learn more from U Code Girl founder and executive director Betty Gronneberg. ~~~ A new plan in Nebraska could be a model for cleaning up groundwater pollution. Ariana Brocious reports for Harvest Public Media. ~~~ Dave Thompson joins us for a discussion of the latest developments in the news. ~~~ Matt Olien reviews “The Zookeeper’s Wife.”

