Wednesday, September 27 – UND has landed on the 2018 US News and World Report list of “Top 25 Most Innovative Schools,” in the company of schools like Stanford, Harvard, Berkeley, Cal-Tech, Chicago, Duke, MIT, and Yale. Here to discuss why UND rates this acknowledgement is UND provost and vice president for academic affairs, Dr. Thomas DiLorenzo. ~~~ Chuck Lura Shares a Natural North Dakota essay on the fall equinox. ~~~ Earlier this year we featured the Immigrant Development Center as part of our coverage of Giving Hearts Day. The organization has now been honored by Blue Cross Blue Shield, chosen for the Blue Cross Trailblazer Tour for its positive impact on community health. Joining us are Carolyn Link from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota, Moorhead; and IDC’s executive director, Fowzia Adde. ~~~ Doug and Ashley have our What’s Happening calendar of events.

