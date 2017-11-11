Friday, November 10 – This Sunday’s Prairie Public Presents will be another episode of “WHY? Philosophical Discussions About Everyday Life.” Host Jack Russell Weinstein stops by to preview his visit with utilitarian philosopher Peter Singer of Princeton University. ~~~ A Plains Folk essay from Tom Isern: “The Plantsman.” ~~~ News director Dave Thompson is here with our weekly discussion of topics in the news. ~~~ Matt Olien reviews “Thor: Ragnarok” and “Goodbye Christopher Robin.”

