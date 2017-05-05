Friday, May 5 – UND released a new 5 year strategic plan today. It comes during a time of much belt-tightening for higher education. Here to talk about it is UND President Mark Kennedy. ~~~ Generations of farmers in the Midwest have searched for the perfect seeds, and now that pursuit’s gone high-tech, as Harvest Public Media’s Amy Mayer explains. ~~~ Chuck Lura shares a Natural North Dakota essay, “Cool and Warm Season Grasses.” ~~~ News director Dave Thompson stops by for our weekly news chat. ~~~ And as we head into the weekend, we’re off to the movies with Matt Olien, who reviews “The Lost City of Z.”

