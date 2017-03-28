UND Writers Conference: Mai Der Vang & Jeff Shotts ~ Drone Film Festival

Tuesday, March 28 – The UND Writers’ Conference has wrapped up another successful year. Doug Hamilton visits with two of the visiting writers, Hmong-American poet Mai Der Vang, and the executive editor of Graywolf Press in Minneapolis, Jeff Shotts. ~~~ Another Women’s History Month feature from writer Vicki Leon. Today she shares the story of Grace Sherwood, who was tried and convicted of witchcraft in colonial Virginia. ~~~ NDstrong is a nonprofit that serves as a film resource for the state of North Dakota, and they’re organizing a Drone Film Festival. Here to tell us about the festival and the drone conference that will host it are Eric Thoemke and Matthew Maldonado.

» View the post.