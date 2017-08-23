Tuesday, August 22 – We travel to Grand Forks for his year’s Unmanned Aircraft Systems Summit and Expo where our coverage begins with a conversation with UND president Mark Kennedy. ~~~ A report from Inside Energy on re-using oil field wastewater as an alternative to injecting it back into the ground from Joe Wertz of StateImpact Oklahoma. ~~~ Amazon took a huge step toward changing the way you get your groceries when it announced it was buying Whole Foods Market, a natural and organic foods grocer. But as Harvest Public Media’s Luke Runyon reports, ramping up online grocery shopping has been a tough proposition. ~~~ Writer Mark Sundeen’s latest book is “The Unsettlers: in search of the good life in today’s America.” It dives into contemporary simplicity, looking at the lives of three families in search of simpler lives. He visits with Lori Walsh, host of South Dakota Public Broadcasting’s “In The Moment.” ~~~ UND professor Mark Trahant writes for Native Voice One. Today’s essay discusses the future of the Trump Presidency. Visit Mark’s blog at trahantreports.com.

