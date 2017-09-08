Friday, September 8 – Jack Russell Weinstein joins us with a preview of this month’s episode of Why: Philosophical Discussions about Everyday Life when visits with Rutger Bregman, author of Utopia for Realists, in which he makes the case for a universal basic income. ~~~ A Plains Folk essay from Tom Isern: “Sharing Songs Across the Prairie.” ~~~ News director Dave Thompson is here with this week’s discussion of the headlines. ~~~ And we’re off to the movies with Matt Olien. He reviews “The Big Sick.”

