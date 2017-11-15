Tuesday, November 14 – Joel Petersen’s interest in Unmanned Aircraft Systems first led him to a Hollywood career, but now he’s taken his skills to the oil patch of North Dakota. ~~~ Faye Salzer, an RN with the North Dakota Department of Health, is here to discuss the overuse of antibiotics. It’s National Antibiotics Awareness Week. ~~~ Darrell Dorgan and Susan Wefald are members of the North Dakota World War I Commission. They join us to discuss this ambitious project, which is intended to raise awareness of and give meaning to the events of a hundred years ago during the first World War.

