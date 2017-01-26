USDA Farm Service ~ Badlands Nat’l Park ~ Future of NAFTA ~ Ed Schafer

Wednesday, January 25 – Access to land is a major problem for young and aspiring farmers and ranchers. Bradley Olson of the USDA’s Farm Service Agency in North Dakota joins us with information on a new land transfer program geared at beginner farmers and ranchers. ~~~ Badlands National Park in North Dakota, possibly responding to a directive from the Trump administration, withdrew a Tweet about climate change. From today’s Morning Edition, host David Greene discusses the issue with NPR reporter Nathan Rott. ~~~ Chuck Lura shares a Natural North Dakota essay called “Downey or Hairy Woodpeckers.” ~~~ From today’s Takeaway show, host John Hockenberry visits with Ian Lee, a professor of international business in Ottawa, Canada, about the future of trade with the US in light of the uncertainty about the North American Free Trade Agreement – NAFTA. ~~~ Joining us to further discuss trade issues is former North Dakota governor and US Secretary of Agriculture, Ed Schafer.

