Thursday, August 24 – It’s been 100 years since WWI, and this year’s powwow at United Tribes Technical College will honor Native Servicemen who served. Joining us to discuss this slice of history and an effort to verify the list of soldiers are Leander “Russ” McDonald, UTTC president, and Michael J. Knudson, Bismarck, co-author with his wife Ann of the book “Warriors in Khaki, Native American Doughboys from North Dakota.” ~~~ In this week’s Natural North Dakota, Chuck Lura discusses Ambush Bugs. ~~~ Writer Bruce Berg examines our relationship with money in an called “Cash Wise.” ~~~ Chef Tim Rosendahl of Rosey’s Bistro is here with this week’s food topic, “Fried Green Tomatoes.” ~~~ Doug and Ashley have our What’s Happening calendar of events.

