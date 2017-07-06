Thursday, July 6 – Last year, UND launched a Veterans Entrepreneurship Program. It offers experiential training in entrepreneurship and small business management that’s likened to a boot camp. Sign-up is now underway for a second session. Here to report on how the first year went, and how vets can sign up for the coming session, is Tyler Okerlund of UND’s Center for Innovation. For more info, write: ndvep@innovators.net. ~~~ Heritage festivals keep tradition alive. Ashley Thornberg scoped out the Midwest Scandinavian and Viking Festival held recently in Moorhead. She met Richard Enstad to learn about maritime rope making. ~~~ An essay from Mark Trahant: “Fake News.” Visit Mark’s blog at Trahant Reports.com. ~~~~ Chef Rosey of Rosey’s Bistro is grilling fruit. ~~~ Doug and Ashley have our What’s Happening calendar of events.

