Friday, July 21 – Be More Colorful, a Fargo-based virtual reality firm, is launching a Kickstarter campaign to create a series of 10 virtual reality experiences that feature North Dakota. Joining us is CEO Matt Chaussee. ~~~ Attorney general Wayne Stenehjem joins us to discuss state crime statistics for 2016 that were released today. ~~~ News director Dave Thompson is here for our weekly news chat. ~~~ Matt Olien reviews “War for the Planet of the Apes” and comments on passing of two notable figures in the film industry, actor Martin Landau and director George Romero.

» View the post.