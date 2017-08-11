Friday, August 11 – Jack Russell Weinstein joins us to discuss why humans evolved to become artists. It’s a preview for this Sunday’s episode of “WHY? Philosophical Discussions About Everyday Life” when Jack visits with Valerius Geist, professor emeritus of environmental science at the University of Calgary. ~~~ NDSU historian Tom Isern shares a Plains Folk essay called “Something to Remember.” ~~~ News director Dave Thompson is here for our weekly news chat, including a story from Montana Public Radio‘s Eric Whitney on an evacuation advisory for a Montana town dealing with smoke from wildfires. ~~~ Matt Olien reviews the new movie “Detroit,” a dramatization of the civil unrest that rocked Detroit in the summer of ’67.

