Thursday, April 6 – Charlie Barber, professor of history emeritus at Northeastern Illinois University retired to Mandan, intending to write a biography of Wild Bill Langer. Instead, it became a musical, with performances planned for this summer. ~~~ NDSU distinguished professor of history Tom Isern shares a Plains Folk essay called “Doughboy Experience.” ~~~ A farmer may pay hundreds of thousands of dollars for a new tractor, but one thing not included is the right to repair it. As Harvest Public Media’s Grant Gerlock explains, farmers are lobbying for the software needed to get back under the hood. ~~~ Chef Tim Rosendahl of Rosey’s Bistro is here with this week’s food topic, asparagus. ~~~ Doug and Ashley have our What’s Happening calendar of events.

